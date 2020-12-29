Janet Hubert slams Lori Loughlin prison release: ‘to be white, blonde and privileged’

Hubert took exception to Loughlin only spending barely two months in prison for her crime

Lori Loughlin was released from prison after serving almost two months for her part in a college admissions scandal and Janet Hubert blasted the “privilege” of it all.

The Full House actress and husband Mossimo Giannulli pled guilty in May to a conspiracy charge and paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California under false pretenses by making it seem as though they were involved in athletics. She started to serve her sentence at Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Cali. on October 30.

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’s original Aunt Viv has never been one to mince her words and spoke out about Loughlin being released on Monday after almost two months.

“So when white actresses commit crimes they get new shows, pilots, etc. Lori Loughlin …I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison,” Hubert tweeted Monday. “Hmmmm…oh to be white, blond, and privileged!”

“No thanks I would rather be bold, black, and dignified!” she added.

So when white actresses commit crimes they get new shows, pilots, etc. Lori Loughlin …I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison. Hmmmm…oh to be white, blond, and privileged!

No thanks I would rather be bold, black, and dignified!#onlyinamerikkka pic.twitter.com/TW52HIWhVz — Janet Hubert (@OGJanetHubert) December 28, 2020

The veteran actress responded to those who felt she was being too Black and white in the matter. A social media user cited Lil Kim and Wesley Snipes as high profile Black people who didn’t spend a lot of time behind bars for their offenses.

“Wesley did some real time she went to the prison day spa. They all did more than this lady, I would say nothing but for her arrogance and denial, and her daughter posting she didn’t even want to go to college. Let’s talk about the black sister who just put in a different address?,” Hubert wrote back.

Wesley did some real time she went to the prison day spa. They all did more than this lady, I would say nothing but for her arrogance and denial, and her daughter posting she didn't even want to go to college. Let's talk about the black sister who just put in a different address? — Janet Hubert (@OGJanetHubert) December 29, 2020

Others were also critical of Loughlin’s light sentence in comparison to others, especially Black people who have been punished more severely by the law.

Tanya McDowell’s name was invoked, a Connecticut mother who was arrested and charged with first-degree larceny for enrolling her son in a school outside of his district. She ultimately accepted a plea deal in 2012 to serve five years in prison, CT Post reported.

“In light of Lori Loughlin getting out of prison after TWO months, after paying $500,000 in bribes to get her daughter in a good college, quick reminder that Tanya McDowell served [five] years in prison for falsifying an address so her son could go to a better school,” one Twitter user wrote.

in light of lori loughlin getting out of prison after TWO months, after paying $500,000 in bribes to get her daughter in a good college, quick reminder that tanya mcdowell served 5 years in prison for falsifying an address so her son could go to a better school pic.twitter.com/K44hbSRrBK — abs (@tropicanapussy) December 28, 2020

Civil rights lawyer Kristen Clarke also remarked how the white and wealthy have greater access in the justice system and are treated more equitably.

“Lori Loughlin. Pleads guilty to federal crimes. Less than 2 months in prison,” she wrote. “Kalief Browder. Falsely accused of stealing a backpack. Couldn’t post bail. Spent 3 yrs at Riker’s awaiting trial. Dies by suicide after release,” she tweeted.

Lori Loughlin. Pleads guilty to federal crimes. Less than 2 months in prison.



Kalief Browder. Falsely accused of stealing a backpack. Couldn’t post bail. Spent 3 yrs at Riker’s awaiting trial. Dies by suicide after release.



Justice looks different when you’re poor and Black. pic.twitter.com/OITKKtONnd — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) December 28, 2020

Giannulli was sentenced to serve five months at the Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc, California and is set to be released in April.

