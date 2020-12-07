Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade talks college bribery scandal on ‘RTT’

The social media influencer will set straight the misconceptions surrounding the controversial case

Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, is set to break her silence about her parents’ role in the college admissions scandal on Red Table Talk (RTT).

theGrio previously reported, Loughlin, 58, and her fashion designer husband, Mossinmo Giannulli, 57, were sentenced in August by a federal judge for paying a half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade, 21, and Isabella Rose, 22, into the University of Southern California. Loughlin, best known as Aunt Becky in the sitcom Full House, is serving a two month sentence in a Northern California federal prison while Giannulli recently began his five month prison stint.

Olivia Jade, a social media influencer, will appear on Tuesday’s episode of Red Table Talk to set straight the speculation and misconceptions surrounding the case with hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith, daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

“I’ve watched the show and I think you guys are all amazing and it feels really safe,” Olivia Jade said in a RTT teaser, TMZ reports. “But it also feels honest and it feels like we’re gonna all lay it out here and it’s gonna be, like, an open conversation.”

Loughlin and Giannulli are among nearly 30 prominent parents who plead guilty in the college admission case, which federal prosecutors dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.” It uncovered hefty bribes to get undeserving kids into college with rigged test scores or fake athletic credentials, theGrio reported.

Plea deals for the celebrity couple consist of Loughlin having to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service, while Giannulli is to pay a fine of $250,000 and perform 250 hours of community service.

“I can publicly share my experience for the first time,” Olivia Jade wrote on Instagram Monday.

“[Olivia Jade] is now breaking her silence after being caught in the middle of one of the biggest school bribery scandals,” Pinkett Smith wrote in a post promoting the show. “Now that her parents Lori Laughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are serving short prison terms for their participation in the scandal … Olivia Jade felt it was time to speak.”

The episode will be available to stream Tuesday (Dec. 8) at 9 a.m. PT on Facebook Watch.

