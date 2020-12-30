Mary J. Blige: I’d rather be single than make ‘same mistakes over and over again’

The singer-actress sat down with Taraji P. Henson to speak on good mental health, the holidays and more.

The end of the year can be a reflective time for many people, and Mary J. Blige, as one of them, is speaking out about her lessons learned in the romance lane.

On the latest episode of Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch show, Peace of Mind With Taraji, Blige revealed she’d “rather be single than make the same mistakes over and over again.”

In this screengrab, Mary J. Blige speaks during Vulture’s “A Night In With New York’s Most Powerful Legends” virtual panel in October. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Vox Media)

Peace of Mind With Taraji, Henson’s mental-health-focused talk show that premiered this month, has already made headlines with its important topics and celebrity guests. Its latest episode features longtime hitmaker Blige connecting with viewers.

Blige, who recently ended her 10-year marriage with former manager Kendu Isaacs, spoke on the pandemic, the holidays and what sustaining good mental health means to her.

The holiday season, she revealed, “gets lonely, and it gets sad, but, you know hey, I just gotta thug this out until something excellent comes along, which I don’t know when that’s gonna happen. I’d rather be by myself than to keep making the same mistakes over and over again, so I’m gonna be patient and sift through this thing and love on me right now.”

Blige — who, last month, released a cover of “Last Christmas,” Wham‘s 1984 holiday hit — is keeping a positive outlook for new experiences. however.

“I’m not gonna deprive myself of living either, you know,” the singer-actress told Henson. “I’m not gonna deprive myself of romance if ever it shows up.”

The star of Starz’ sequel series Power Book II: Ghost has a history of being open about her mental health, which Henson references, telling her “long before it was cool to even talk about mental health, you made a point to be open about yours.” In response, Blige credits her openness to her personal story, revealing, “When you’re going through so much hell, it’s not for you to keep it private … I don’t think we are given these platforms as artists to just sit on it and be selfish.”

When Henson asks her what mental health means to her, Blige says, “When I think of mental health, I think of just being stable mentally, waking up in your right mind, being able to accept the things you can’t do anything about. It’s really just stability in our thinking.”

Episode Five of Peace of Mind with Taraji dropped on Facebook Watch on Monday. It already has 3 million views.

