Seven movies and TV shows to watch from 2020

We rounded up a handful of television series, movies, and documentaries that may have gone under your radar this year.

Spending more time inside does not have to be repetitive or mundane, even if it is just a simple activity like watching television. The coronavirus pandemic shifted some of Hollywood’s production schedules and release dates. However, many movies, television series, and documentaries debuted in 2020, and most were available to stream on-demand.

With all of the exciting programming and a growing number of streaming platforms and methods of digital streaming, and a decline of in-theater releases, or simply spending less screen-time on social media, it can be easy to miss a must-watch.

Here are seven on-screen projects to tune into that made way to the silver screen, tablet screen, or laptop in 2020.

Miss Juneteenth (Movie)

Starring Nicole Beharie, Kendrick Sampson, and Alexis Chikaeze, Miss Juneteenth is a heartwarming tale of family, motherhood, and Black southern tradition. The story follows a single mother, who happens to be a former pageant queen, and her quest to empower her semi-rebellious daughter and herself as she moves through to a new chapter in life. The film debuted at Sundance in 2020 and won the Louis Black “Lone Star” Award at SXSW.

Where To Watch: Miss Juneteenth is available on Amazon Prime.

Sylvie’s Love (Movie)

A graceful and captivating on-screen romance between two Black people in vintage Harlem, Sylvie’s Love proves to be more than a simple love story. Starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, the film explores the changing times, personal ambitions, and choosing love. In style and story, the film pays homage to the Black experience of the 1960s.

Where To Watch: Sylvie’s Love is available on Amazon Prime.

Coded Bias (Documentary)

Coded Bias shares the story behind MIT media lab researcher Joy Buolamwini’s discovery that facial recognition does not see dark-skinned faces accurately, and her push for the first-ever legislation in the U.S. to govern against bias in the algorithms, according to the official website. Director Shalini Kantayya premiered the film at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Where To Watch: Coded Bias is available to be streamed for screening through virtual cinemas nationwide. Find a full list here.

I May Destroy You (Series)

I May Destroy You is a British series lead by talent Michaela Coel. Set in London, the series follows the main character as she tries to restructure her life after being raped. The show sheds light on aspects of dating culture, consent, and the overall trauma of sexual assault through moments of dark humor, discomfort, and relatable dialogue and experiences.

Where To Watch: I May Destroy You is available to stream on HBO Max.

On the Record (Documentary)

Directed and produced by Oscar nominees Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, On The Record is the story of former A&R executive Drew Dixon, and her experience in the industry as a survivor of alleged assault at the hands of her high-profile, well respected male bosses.

It explores the internal conflicts many Black women face when their abusers are Black men and unfolds as Dixon becomes one of the Black women, in the wake of #MeToo, to publicly accuse hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. Other Simmons accusers Sil Lai Abrams and Sheri Sher also share their stories and unpack how sexual violence impacts Black women.

Where To Watch: On The Record can be streamed on HBO Max.

Uncorked (Movie)

Written and directed by Prentice Penny, and starring Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance, and Niecy Nash, Uncorked is a comedic drama about the struggle of wanting to break free from family expectations. The main character desires to become a master sommelier, while his family insists he continues the family tradition and run the barbeque business. As father and son both grapple with their individual feelings, a tragedy forces them to take new perspectives.

Where To Watch: Uncorked is available on Netflix.

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Movie)

Radha Blank wrote, directed and stars in The 40-Year-Old Version. The movie is a candid tale of a NY playwright who is nearing the fourth decade of life and searching for a breakthrough. She decides to take the path of becoming a hip-hop artist as she journeys to finding her true self while maintaining two personas.

Where To Watch: The 40-Year-Old version is available on Netflix.

