Samuel L. Jackson unpacks terrible year in Netflix’s ‘Death to 2020’ trailer

The project 'features fictional characters discussing real events in a bombastic mockumentary.'

Netflix is set to explore the chaotic year that has been 2020 in a new mockumentary from the masterminds behind the hit “Black Mirror” franchise.

Samuel L. Jackson stars alongside an ensemble cast in Death to 2020, from producers Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. Netflix dubbed the show as “the cathartic comedy event you’ll never forget about the year you really, really don’t want to remember.”

On Monday, the streaming giant dropped the trailer for Death to 2020, offering a first look at Jackson and his co-stars Hugh Grant, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Lisa Kudrow, Diane Morgan, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti, Joe Keery and narrated by Laurence Fishburne, per TheWrap. Check out the trailer below.

Here’s Netflix’s official description of the special:

Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together a chorus of narration from some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.

“Those who only know me through ‘Black Mirror’ may not realize that when not writing speculative sci-fi about people frowning at smartphones, I’ve spent years making comedy shows in the UK – including many topical comedy specials,” Brooker said in a statement. “So to me, ‘Death to 2020’ feels like the collision of several different strands. (Do strands ‘collide’? No. Apologies).”

Booker also noted that the project “features fictional characters discussing real events in a bombastic mockumentary, but quite a bit sillier than that makes it sound.”

He added, “hopefully viewers will find at least one joke to their liking — because let’s face it, in 2020, any laugh you can emit, no matter how fleeting, is a small but precious victory.”

Coming on Dec. 27th on @NetflixIsAJoke, is the film we all really wish we weren't waiting for, #DeathTo2020 pic.twitter.com/1yqRNLNnZ9 — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) December 21, 2020

Jones said of the special: "This year has been unusual in many regards but what's unified this year is the main stories we focus on – huge global stories, stories that affect the whole world, so we knew what the structure of the show was going to be with quite a few surprises along the way!"

Directed by Al Campbell and Alice Mathias, Death to 2020 launches on Dec. 27 on Netflix.

