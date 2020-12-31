In Memoriam: Remembering those Black America lost in 2020

Chadwick Boseman, Kobe Bryant and Ja'Net DuBois are just some of the notable figures who died this year

In 2020 we saw the passing of many notable and influential stars and figures. From sports legends to Grammy-winning icons, these fallen stars who passed on are gone, but certainly not forgotten.

Here are just some of the people we lost in 2020 who left their mark in the news, the world and in our lives.

