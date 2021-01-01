Fake teen doctor, now 23, arrested for fraud in Florida

Police have accused the former 'Dr. Love' of stealing $10K from the company he was working for

Malachi Love-Robinson gained notoriety as a teenager after posing as a doctor and is now once again in trouble with the law.

As a teenager, Love-Robinson practiced medicine as “Dr. Love” in Florida and spent time in prison for his actions. On Thursday, he returned to the custody of police after being arrested in Palm Beach County on charges of fraud and grand theft. He was released that evening.

Malachi Love-Robinson was arrested on Thursday for fraud and grand theft (Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

WPTV-TV reported that police claim Love-Robinson was working for a shipping broker but stole $10K from United States of Freight in March. He instructed clients to send payments to his personal account rather than that of his employer.

Love-Robinson, now 23, further admitted to his theft in a text message to the owner.

Robinson allegedly wrote that he “f***ed himelf,” “can’t say how truly sorry he is,” is “doing everything [he] can to make it right” and “I don’t want to go to jail.”

Love-Robinson pretended to be a doctor at the age of 17 and treated patients in a scam that included a faked diploma, name badge and even opening a clinic. He also walked in during a gynecological exam, according to the Sun Sentinel. The masquerade brought national attention and scrutiny.

He told ABC News in 2016 that he had been shadowing doctors to justify what he had done but would not provide much detail.

“I have been studying this particular field for a while. It may have not been eight years, nine years, ten years. But it has been long enough to, I would say, justify what I do,” he said.

Love-Robinson pled guilty in 2018 to practicing medicine without a license, fraud, and grand theft. He’d also been accused of stealing $20,000 from patients who were in his care in 2015.

He ultimately served 20 months of 3.5 year sentence at a maximum security prison and was released in September 2019.

