Her Agenda and BOA partner to educate women on homeownership

Her Agenda has partnered with Bank of America for the “Property and Power” series in an effort to educate millennial women on homeownership. This is the second year Her Agenda has partnered with Bank of America to provide resources for women of color.

Founded in 2008 by Emmy award-winning journalist Rhonesha Byng, Her Agenda is a Black-owned digital media platform with a mission to bridge “the gap between ambition and achievement for millennial women.”



The series will cover a variety of home buying subjects such as credit, buying readiness, preparing finances, generating long-term personal wealth through homeownership, and will include virtual interviews and discussions from high-profile women and experts in media and business, according to Byng.

“The topics that we’re going to cover are just what the home buying process looks like, steps to take if you are ready to buy, and how homeownership impacts your lifetime wealth,” Byng told theGrio.

Bank of America’s Community Homeownership Commitment and First-Time Homebuyer Education Series will also be highlighted. Those courses will be available in both English and Spanish. This initiative also provides eligible homebuyers with up to $17,500 in assistance for down payment and closing costs.

“I thought this would be a great partnership because Bank of America seems to really be invested in not just providing the service of, ‘Okay, we’re a lender, and we’ll help you get your house that way,’ but also educating. That’s something that I personally was interested in learning more about, because I want to own a home one day,” said Byng.

AJ Barkley, Senior Vice President and Neighborhood Lending Executive at Bank of America, said the goal is to provide solutions for “affordable and sustainable homeownership.”

“My job is to help underserved clients in low-to-moderate-income brackets, as well as multicultural and first-time homebuyers, realize and obtain the wonderful, rewarding opportunity that is homeownership,” Barkley said.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Her Agenda once again to provide their readers real solutions to make the dream of owning a home a reality.”

