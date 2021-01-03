Zoë Kravitz and husband Karl Glusman call it quits

The couple is splitting up after just 18 months of marriage

Zoë Kravitz, 32, has filed for divorce from Karl Glusman, 32, after less than two years of marriage.

According to People magazine, court documents show that Kravitz filed for divorce on Dec. 23, and her representatives have confirmed the split.

The Big Little Lies actress began dating Glusman, a fellow actor, in 2016. She revealed their engagement in a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone.

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” she explained when the reporter noticed her ring. “I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.” Then she confided that Glusman got down on one knee and surprised her with the exact ring she had been fantasizing about.

Karl Glusman and Zoe Kravitz attend “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald” World Premiere at UGC Cine Cite Bercy on November 8, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The couple secretly wed in May 2019 and wed again the following month at her father’s home in Paris. The elaborate wedding was a star-studded event that included her famous parents, singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, her stepfather, actor Jason Momoa, as well as Reese Witherspoon and Denzel Washington.

This past June, the newlyweds celebrated their one-year anniversary, and Kravitz shared a black and white photo from their wedding on Instagram. She wrote in the caption: “One year.”

Glusman also commemorated the pair’s first year of marriage by sharing photos on his Instagram page, People reports.

His caption read: “One year. Not the year we expected, but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything,” Glusman added, “I love you. More than anything. “You’re my best friend… you crack me up and you melt my heart… you call me out on my bulls— and you challenge me to grow… I love you for that. And I’ll do anything and everything for you until the day I die,” he continued. “Now let’s go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz.”

As of Sunday, Glusman’s Instagram page includes just two posts that were made within the past week.

