Cardi B hilariously stops daughter Kulture from listening to ‘WAP’

The singer was celebrating New Year's Eve on Instagram Live

In a new Instagram video, Cardi B hilariously stops her daughter Kulture from listening to her sexy hit song, “WAP.”

While on Instagram Live, Cardi was seen celebrating the end of 2020 by singing along to “WAP” which features Megan Thee Stallion. In the video, her daughter Kulture, who she shares with her husband, Offset, enters the room as Cardi sings along to the song. But once the rapper notices her daughter behind her, she exclaims, “No no no no no!” before pausing the track.

Cardi B poses on the red carpet at January's pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs in Beverly Hills.

Seemingly shielding her daughter from the song’s risqué lyrics, Cardi then takes a drink. “WAP” was a viral sensation last year setting the record for most streams in a single week and spending four weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Recently crowned Billboard’s Woman of the Year, the rapper told the magazine, “With ‘WAP,’ I just hoped it would debut in the top 20. It did better than I even thought it would. I was crying and shit. When I heard Megan’s verse, I’m like, ‘Oh, shit. Sounds even better now. Woo!’ I had this song for almost a year. I said, I’m a Libra, so you know I’m very indecisive.’”

She also spoke to the magazine about her daughter Kulture and her hopes for her.

The rapper explained, “My kid is really sassy — I can tell she’s gonna be a personality. I always want her to know that she’s beautiful. She knows what type of person I am, and when she gets older, clearly she’s gonna hear me expressing myself because we live in the same damn house. I just want her to know: I might be a little crazy, but I have a good heart and I love her. I want her to be confident always.”

