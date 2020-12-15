Cardi B, Offset celebrate birthday with large, maskless party

The couple have had their share of ups and downs but appear to be going strong

Cardi B and Offset are not shy about giving each other lavish gifts or partying during the pandemic. On Monday night, in celebration of Offset’s 29th birthday, per Page Six, the couple turned up at a nightclub in Atlanta. Despite numerous COVID-19 advisories, they were not wearing masks.

Cardi posted a video of the couple celebrating in the club on her Instagram stories and it appeared as if many folks were maskless. It is unclear if folks were tested before partying.

Before the party, TMZ reported that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper gifted her husband with a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster which costs about $600,000.

In an Instagram video, Cardi is seen leading Offset toward the car as she covers his eyes. Once the Migos rapper lays his eyes on the luxury vehicle, he instantly looks excited.

Back in October, Offset gifted Cardi B a Rolls-Royce truck for her birthday. The couple have had their share of ups and downs but appear to be going strong.

As previously reported by theGrio, Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020, so fans were confused when the two were spotted together in Las Vegas for Cardi’s recent birthday celebration. Cardi took to social media to explain why she hooked up with her hubby again, according to Rap-Up.

“I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d—,” said Cardi via on an Instagram Live. “I know I’m not bipolar ’cause I took a test,” she said in regards to changing her mind and them getting back together.

Back in 2018, Cardi announced she was leaving The Migos rapper until he interrupted one of her shows with a grandiose apology per CNN. Offset hopped on stage while Cardi was performing at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles. He interrupted her show with a “TAKE ME BACK CARDI,” cake and flowers. He then went on to say, “I just want to tell you I’m sorry, bruh. In person. In front of the world.”

