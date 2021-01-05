50 Cent drops first look at ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

'Part of the Game' gives us a glimpse of what's to come.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan will add another layer to the successful Power franchise and 50 Cent just unveiled the upcoming show’s theme song, “Part of the Game.”

The visuals for the song by Fiddy and NLE Choppa debuted on STARZ after the season finale of Power Book II: Ghost on Sunday. In it, we get a glimpse of what’s to come on the series that takes us back to the 90s and was filmed in 50 Cent’s old stomping ground in Southside Jamaica Queens.

(Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

“A small crew pleasantly surprised neighborhood residents with a pop-up video shoot in Southside Jamaica Queens, New York, which is both where the new series is set and 50 Cent’s old neighborhood,” STARZ said in a statement.

“Spotlighting the authentic ‘90s world that viewers will be taken back to in the upcoming Power Universe prequel series, the music video opens with 50 Cent sporting a classic ‘90s bucket hat and features numerous cars that were popular in that era.”

The impressive ensemble includes Mekai Curtis who plays the young Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Kanan’s mother Raquel “Raq” Thomas, Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Louis “Lou-Lou” Thomas, Shanley Caswell as Detective Shannon Burke, Lovie Simone as Davina Harrison, Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, and Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox.

Other series regulars for the show that premieres this summer include Quincy Brown as Crown, Ade Chike Torbert as Scrappy, Natalee Linez as Jessica Figueroa, and Annabelle Zasowski as Nicole Bingham.

(Credit: Starz)

Check out the official description:

Smart, driven and still naïve, Kanan’s world revolves around his mother, Raq (Miller), who raised him by herself. She is his everything. At the same time, he is beginning to get a sense of not only the world around him but his place in said world. Kanan wants to be just like his mother…and that’s the problem.

He’s young and wide-eyed and doesn’t know how the hustle works. And even more importantly, his mother is not nearly as keen as he is for him to follow in her footsteps. Theirs is a complicated relationship that only gets more problematic as time goes on.

Sascha Penn is the executive producer, creator, and showrunner for the third installment of the Power franchise produced by 50 Cent and creator, Courtney A. Kemp.

Two other spinoffs are in development. One is focused on Tommy, played by Joseph Sikora and the other is centered on Larenz Tate’s character, Councilman Tate.

Check out “Part of the Game”:

