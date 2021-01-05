Cardi B says ‘I don’t make music for kids’ after not letting daughter listen to ‘WAP’

In a series of tweets Monday, she made it crystal clear who she's not expecting to hear her provocative music.

Loading the player...

In a series of tweets from yesterday, Cardi B made it crystal clear — “I don’t make music for kids” — after not letting her daughter listen to her hit song, “WAP.”

Cardi also contends that how she parents is her business.

Cardi B arrives at Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi at Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Fashion Nova)

In a viral video from New Year’s Eve, the rapper is seen singing along to her jam, “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion in an Instagram Live before quickly turning it off as her daughter, Kulture, walks into the room. The clip from Instagram Live immediately took off, while some fans began to question the rapper’s parenting after she defended her own risque lyrics all year.

Read More: Cardi B hilariously stops daughter Kulture from listening to ‘WAP’

Cardi B is now responding directly to some of the backlash. In a series of tweets, the rapper defended her decision to pause the song, explaining, “Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see. I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be. https://t.co/LRH3APdp9A January 5, 2021

There’s moms who are strippers.Pop pussy ,twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids ? No! Stop makin this a debate.Its pretty much common sense. https://t.co/JqZaUKbjNo — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

She continued to defend herself in another tweet: “There’s moms who are strippers.Pop pussy ,twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids ? No! Stop makin this a debate.Its pretty much common sense.”

If her tweets confirm anything, it’s that Cardi B is going to continue to do things her way in this new year.

Read More: Cardi B settles years-long legal battle with ex-manager: ‘Feels good to be free’

When accepting her Billboard Woman of the Year Award in 2020, Cardi spoke on some of the backlash “WAP” received from conservatives.

I’m just grateful and thankful that the song that I actually did put out this year, which was ‘WAP,’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion, not only was it an amazing song that broke so many records, but it was a conversation that I never thought was going to be so big,” she said. “It pissed off a whole bunch of Republicans for no reason.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

