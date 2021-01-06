Stacey Abrams celebrated as Warnock wins, Ossoff inches closer to victory

Who's the hero in the wake of a runoff election in Georgia that now sets a new Senate stage? Stacey Abrams.

Loading the player...

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate-turned-national voters’ rights superstar Stacey Abrams is being celebrated as a hero Wednesday morning as Democrats stay on pace to take over the Senate.

And Twitter can’t get enough.

Voting rights activist and politician Stacey Abrams speaks to the crowd during a November drive-in mobilization rally to get out the vote in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

“My mom literally just woke me up to scream that Jon Ossoff has taken an over 12,000 vote lead and Reverend Raphael Warnock was projected the winner,” One user wrote, “WE FLIPPED THE SENATE BLUE! Stacey Abrams and LaTosha Brown are the heroes and icon John Lewis is smiling down. Amazing.”

Rev. Raphael Warnock has been declared the winner in his race against Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff is leading against Republican Sen. David Perdue, but a winner in that race has not yet been declared.

Read More: Rev. Raphael Warnock pulls historic win for Georgia U.S. Senate

The former minority leader of the Georgia state House, Abrams put in focused, grassroots work via her New Georgia Project and Fair Fight, targeting and recruiting the fellow Georgians whose activism and subsequent votes appear to have set a new stage for the South.

The New York Times recently profiled Abrams in a piece that declares her 10-year “project to flip Georgia has nearly come to fruition.”

“While Ms. Abrams is widely expected to run for governor again in 2022, she is at the moment one of the most influential American politicians not in elected office,” The Times writes. “It was her political infrastructure and strategy of increasing turnout among the state’s Black, Latino and Asian voters that laid the groundwork for both President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory in November and the Democrats’ performance in the Senate races.”

Read More: DC mayor activates National Guard ahead of pro-Trump protests over election

Abrams took a moment to celebrate Georgia’s extraordinary accomplishments on Twitter.

“With new votes joining the tally, we are on a strong path,” she wrote. “But even while we wait for more, let’s celebrate the extraordinary organizers, volunteers, canvassers & tireless groups that haven’t stopped going since Nov. Across our state, we roared. A few miles to go…but well done!”

The tweet has been liked over 419,000 times.

Read More: LA emergency crews told not to transport patients with little chance of survival

Actress Alyssa Milano replied, “Shero. I’m so inspired by you. All my hope is wrapped up in YOU. THANK YOU.”

“Historians may conclude that she was the catalyst for turning the tide against Trumpism and helping to save our country,” one user replied. “A true American heroine.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

