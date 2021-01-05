DC mayor activates National Guard ahead of pro-Trump protests over election

President Donald Trump says he plans to attend the event

Loading the player...

Washington D.C. is taking precautions in an effort to contain potential mayhem as protesters are planning to gather and protest the presidential election.

Read More: Trump calls DC mayor ‘incompetent’ in clash over George Floyd protests

The National Guard is in place for the demonstrations and every police officer in the city is expected to work through the events taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday, per The Washington Post.

“People are allowed to come into our city to participate in First Amendment activities,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser on Monday. “We will not allow people to incite violence, intimidate our residents, or cause destruction in our city.”

The mayor acknowledged that she expects some protestors may become violent. Protests back in November and December made up of far-right groups such as the Proud Boys ended with some participants being stabbed and historical Black churches being robbed. As reported by theGrio, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was arrested this week for burning one of the churches’ BLM flags.

Donald Trump says he plans to attend the event.

I will be there. Historic day! https://t.co/k6LStsWpfy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021

The mayor says the National Guard will not carry guns and will help with crowd management. She advises residents to avoid the downtown area altogether and says she will impose a curfew if necessary.

Police officers will arrest demonstrators as necessary and on Monday, acting D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III said police may close off Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street NW near the White House. The area was renamed over the summer and has been a target for Pro-Trump supporters.

People walk down 16th street after “Defund The Police” was painted on the street near the White House on June 08, 2020 in Washington, DC. After days of protests in DC over the death of George Floyd, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has renamed that section of 16th street “Black Lives Matter Plaza”. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop holiday podcast with cameo from Archie

Black Lives Matter D.C. has asked that the mayor denounce the white supremacy organizations more aggressively.

“Protect our sacred Black spaces,” said the group, per a statement on Monday.

The group also asks that D.C. businesses refuse service to, “white supremacists and hate groups who incite violence.”

“The authorities have no problem keeping the White House — and the white man inside — safe; Black people expect and demand no less for our sacred Black spaces, including Black churches and Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

