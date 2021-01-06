Rep. Ilhan Omar says she’s drafting articles of impeachment against Trump

'We can't allow him to remain in office, it's a matter of preserving our Republic.'

Loading the player...

Rep. Ilhan Omar and several Democrats are calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment for inciting a coup after a violent, angry mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate,” wrote Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota. “We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”

Read More: James Comey: Trump should not be prosecuted after WH exit

theGRIO previously reported, the large crowd of men and women sporting MAGA hats, confederate flags and pro-Trump paraphernalia stormed passed on-duty police and forced the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden‘s 306-232 Electoral College win to be postponed. According to CNBC, the U.S. Capitol was finally secured late in the afternoon after hours of chaos and violence.

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment.



Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.



We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

“Running for our lives as Members of Congress in the United States is really devastating and totally shocking,” Omar tweeted amid the breach of the Capitol building, adding that she was “safe, but heartbroken.”

The president praised the mob on Twitter and told them to go home in a brief video, while continuing to claim the election was stolen.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) wrote on Twitter that Trump “has been encouraging these domestic terrorists since before the election.”

“The Cabinet must remove him today or the House must impeach,” she added.

Read More: Rep. Ilhan Omar criticizes lawmakers taking vaccine first: ‘We are not more important’

Trump was impeached in December 2019 by the House of Representatives for abusing his power and obstructing Congress. An earlier report on theGRIO noted that he is the third president in history to be impeached. Trump was charged with high crimes and misdemeanors for attempting to get the Ukraine president to investigate his Democratic political rivals. No House Republicans supported either of the two articles of impeachment and nearly all House Democrats supported the measures, according to CNN.





“Vice President Pence can help put down this attempted coup if he wants to,” U.S. Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) wrote of the attack on the U.S Capitol. “I’m circulating a letter urging him to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. If he doesn’t, then Congress should go ahead and impeach the President.”

Omar’s move to impeach Trump is likely to hit a snag without the support of House leaders. Meanwhile, Trump has only two weeks left in the White House before his term ends.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

