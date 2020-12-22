Rep. Ilhan Omar criticizes lawmakers taking vaccine first: ‘We are not more important’

'People who need it most, should get it,' the lawmaker shared in a tweet.

As theGrio reported earlier this week, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that people who are 75 years of age and older, as well as frontline essential workers, should be among the first groups of people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, since the first doses of the shot have been distributed many have taken notice that politicians, especially Republican ones who downplayed the coronavirus, are first in line to get vaccinated.

The Ink publisher, Anand Giridharadas, posed a question on Twitter that sparked quite a discussion. He wrote, “Serious question. Is seemingly our entire top political leadership getting the vaccine ahead of others because of their age or their importance?”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was one of the first lawmakers to respond. Omar, who lost her father in June due to coronavirus complications, tweeted that “it would make sense if it was age, but unfortunately it’s of important and it’s shameful.”

She continued with, “We are not more important then frontline workers, teachers etc. who are making sacrifices everyday. Which is why I won’t take it. People who need it most, should get it. Full stop.”

It would makes sense if it was age, but unfortunately it’s of importance and its shameful.



We are not more important then frontline workers, teachers etc. who are making sacrifices everyday.



Which is why I won’t take it.



People who need it most, should get it.



Full stop. https://t.co/JQgMftm5wX — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 20, 2020

Omar has yet to share if she will receive the vaccine, although some of her followers hope she does so and publicly. The CDC notes “vaccine hesitancy” among the Somali American community and they believe she would set a great example.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (L), joined by Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tina Smith (D-MN), speaks during a get out the vote event on the University of Minnesota campus on November 3, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R), who originally downplayed the severity of the virus, was also angered by the prioritization of members of Congress receiving the shot. He posted on Twitter earlier this week to describe the whole ordeal as “outrageous” and “insulting.”

Congress has literally done nothing these last eight months. Now they are cutting the line and getting the vaccine ahead of residents in Long Term Care, nurses, and essential workers who stock our shelves.



It’s outrageous. And insulting. https://t.co/kQjiqKQCGg — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) December 21, 2020

So far, Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) are amongst those who received their COVID-19 shots on Friday.

President-elect Joe Biden received his shot this past Monday and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will receive hers after Christmas.

