Joy Behar tells Meghan McCain ‘I did not miss you’ following maternity leave

'I did not miss you. Zero,' Behar remarked to McCain while the two debated political stances during the daytime talk show.

Meghan McCain made her return to The View after a three-month maternity leave, but not to the excitement of all of her co-hosts.

The exchange between the ladies of the daytime panel discussion talk show got intense during their Tuesday episode. Only the second since McCain ended her maternity leave, she learned she was not missed by all of the women on the now virtual stage. In an argument-leaning debate with Joy Behar, the new-mom learned her co-host was not phased by her absence.

(Credit: The View/screenshot)

McCain teased Behar as the former discussed a divide within the Republican party and the general status of the GOP. McCain cut-off the thought, presenting her own examples of division in the Democratic party.

“Are you kidding me?” McCain said loudly, over her cohost.

Behar responded “Excuse me, I’m not done,” and attempted to finish her statement.

McCain decided to taunt Behar by saying, “You missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed fighting with me.”

To her surprise, the response was not warming. Behar immediately clarified she had no feelings of pleasantry toward her co-host.

“I did not,” she stated. Behar repeated “I did not miss you. Zero.”

McCain responded by calling Behar “nasty,” and “rude.” Despite being only her third day back, the fire-starter has already caused more than one controversy. theGrio reported during this same episode, Whoopi Goldberg scolded the 36-year-old conservative for speaking over Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Warnock appeared on the Tuesday morning episode the night after his historic win in Georgia. Each woman presented the newly elected Senator with questions regarding the next stages in his political career, his campaign, and the magnitude of the moment. McCain pressed Warnock on his stance on “packing the courts”, according to theGrio.

Co-hosts of ‘The View,’ left to right: Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin. (Photo: ABC/Disney)

“You can understand how it’s hard for Republicans like me to believe in the spirit of unity. I want to know, will you do the same thing as Joe Manchin and agree not to follow up on all of those things,” she said.

Warnock redirected the focus of his political position to serving the people of Georgia and not the courts. A dissatisfied McCain fired back multiple times before Goldberg ended the exchange.

“Hey, listen! We are going to say thanks to the senator-elect Reverend Raphael Warnock, and we will be right back. Thank you for coming back, sir,” Goldberg interjected.

theGrio reported McCain called for media to respect supporters of President Donald Trump on her first day back.

