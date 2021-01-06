SAG-AFTRA ‘extremely disappointed’ by Grammys, SAG Awards scheduling conflict

Both award shows are slated for March 14

The 2021 Grammys has officially announced its airing date, but unfortunately, there is a significant conflict.

The biggest night in music was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions but recently announced it would air on March 14. The issue is the Screen Actors Guild union and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have also chosen that date for the SAG Awards, per The Wrap.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday, Grammy Awards executive producer Ben Winston, the Recording Academy’s Harvey Mason Jr., and CBS’ Jack Sussman announced, “After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling ‘The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards’ to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021.”

They continued with, “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show. We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.”

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is still slated to host the event and attendees will be at limited capacity.

SAG-AFTRA released a statement expressing their disappointment with the date and says they are in contact with the Grammys.

“We are extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, March 14, announced today for this year’s Grammy Awards telecast,” said SAG-AFTRA in a statement. “We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry.”

The organization represents about 160,000 actors, broadcast journalists, DJs, and other media personalities.

Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images

“The SAG Awards recognizes outstanding acting performances over the past year,” per the release. “We will again put on a spectacular show that accomplishes that mission. Our two organizations, SAG-AFTRA and the Recording Academy, share members and work together effectively to advocate for artists in many areas. In an environment that is increasingly challenging for televised awards programs, we also have a mutual interest in successfully showcasing the artistry and talent of our respective memberships. We are in contact with the Recording Academy and will continue to work with our sister organizations to find ways to make this year’s awards season as successful as possible.”

