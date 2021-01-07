Simon & Schuster cancels Sen. Hawley’s book for his role in Capitol siege

'It’s a direct assault on the First Amendment.'

Simon & Schuster announced on Thursday that the upcoming book by Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley will be cancelled due to his efforts to overturn the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

The publisher was reportedly bombarded with calls to drop Hawley’s book “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” which was scheduled to drop in June. The move follows criticism over his challenging the election results. Hawley is also accused of encouraging the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday to “Stop the Steal.”

“We did not come to this decision lightly,” Simon & Schuster said in a statement, per New York Times. “As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: At the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibilityas citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat.”

My statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/pDxtZvz5J0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 7, 2021

After chaos broke out at the Capitol building on Wednesday, carried out by mostly white males, Hawley put out this statement: “Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job.”

Following news that his book has been curbed by the publisher, Hawley took to Twitter and described the cancellation as “Orwellian.”

“Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition,” he said in the statement.

“This is not just a contract dispute,” Hawley added, noting that he may take legal action against Simon & Schuster. “It’s a direct assault on the First Amendment.”

Simon & Schuster responded to his statement, saying it is “confident that we are acting fully within our contractual rights to cancel publication of Josh Hawley’s ‘The Tyranny of Big Tech.’”

