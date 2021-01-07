Smiling man shown carrying lectern during Capitol riot identified

The Capitol rioter is identified as Adam Johnson, a father of five from Florida

A man depicted in a viral photo from the Washington D.C. riots has been identified.

Adam Johnson, 36, of Florida is seen smiling and carrying a lectern throughout the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday that is believed to belong to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, per the Miami Herald.

Johnson is just one of the thousands of protestors who stormed the government complex, breaking windows, vandalizing and defacing government property, and breaching the Senate and House chambers.

Johnson is a married father of five.

One Twitter user called the man, wearing a Trump hat, out and identified his wife as a doctor. The tweet has not been verified.

Dude got ID'd almost immediately. He's Adam Johnson and his wife is Dr. Suzanne Johnson at Davita Medical in Palmetto, FL. Wild he thought he could just take this photo without ANY consequences. Also he deleted his Facebook so he knows he fucked up. https://t.co/ub3TBi5T4g — Spooky Matt Roth (@MattRoth732) January 7, 2021

“Dude got ID’d almost immediately,” wrote the user. “He’s Adam Johnson and his wife is Dr. Suzanne Johnson at Davita Medical in Palmetto, FL. Wild he thought he could just take this photo without ANY consequences. Also he deleted his Facebook so he knows he f— up.”

Twitter users are helping the FBI identify rioters who temporarily halted the certification of electoral votes that would officially make President-elect Joe Biden the lawfully elected president.

“@FBI Seeking Information Related to Violent Activity at the U.S Capitol Building, Jason Tankersley (Maryland), Matthew Heimbach, Jake Angeli (Phoenix), Adam Johnson (Florida)”

.@FBI Seeking Information Related to Violent Activity at the U.S Capitol Building https://t.co/cQ5KtgKXcg Jason Tankersley (Maryland), Matthew Heimbach, Jake Angeli (Phoenix), Adam Johnson (Florida) pic.twitter.com/aqGzq3yXbT January 7, 2021

Despite the riot, Congress was able to certify the votes and confirm Biden later that night.

As previously reported by theGrio, President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol in droves Wednesday afternoon as Congress gathered for a joint session to certify the Electoral College votes.

Trump has for months falsely declared that he won the 2020 election, calling for his supporters not to “show weakness” on Wednesday in Washington D.C. The protests quickly turned violent as rioters overturned barricades in front of the Capitol and physically attacked police officers.

Only 52 people out of thousands were arrested and four fatalities were reported by the end of the unprecedented attack.

