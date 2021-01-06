Chaos ensues as Trump supporters storm Capitol, thwart Biden confirmation

Capitol police drew their firearms at the door of the House floor as a Trump protester attempted to trespress

President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol in droves as Congress gathered for a joint session to certify the electoral college votes in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump has for months falsely declared to his supporters that he won the 2020 election, causing them to protest on Wednesday in Washington D.C. The protests quickly turned violent as rioters overturned barricades in front of the Capitol and physically attacked police officers.

According to CNN, a woman was shot in the chest and is described as being in critical condition. There is no word yet if she was a protester or a Capitol employee.

Some elected officials have been ordered to leave their office due to safety concerns, per The Washington Post.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee exclusively spoke to theGrio and confirmed the evacuations are taking place at the Cannon House Office Building.

In a series of tweets, she also shared what was taking place.

“1/3 I am in the US Capitol,” she wrote. “I am safe and will not fear or leave because of this unwarranted and shameless violence. These actions are not serving well at all our precious Democracy, America.”

There have also been evacuations at the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building.

Capitol. Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) took to Twitter to say she was forced to evacuate from the Cannon Building due to bomb threats.

“I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside,” she tweeted. “Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots. (1/2).”

Capitol police drew their firearms at the door of the House floor as a Trump protester reportedly attempted to trespass.

Democratic California Congresswoman Maxine Waters predicted the protests would get out of control. In an exclusive interview with theGrio, Waters described Trump’s actions as posturing.

“They know they cannot overrun the people’s vote. But they will engage in this activity,” she told theGrio. “He wants to show he has power and that he can intimidate and he is not going away.“

Congresswoman Waters expected that “the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers are here to support him and raise hell and try to intimidate us.”

“It is going to be messy and it is going to be ugly,” she warned. Waters is concerned some in the crowd might try to “storm a building “ and or have “open carry” guns like they do in other areas. Open carry is not allowed in D.C.

D.C Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a 6 p.m. curfew and Vice President Mike Pence has also been evacuated. The vote certification processes have been halted.

Additional reporting by April Ryan.

