Trump Senate impeachment trial may come after Biden's first 100 days, Rep. Jim Clyburn says

On Sunday, South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn suggested giving President-elect Biden time to get his agenda off and running

After the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol last week, many lawmakers were appalled at President Donald Trump and how his rhetoric enticed his legion of supporters to engage in a deadly riot.

Some Democratic members of Congress immediately began making moves to impeach Trump. However, one congressman believes if it happens, it won’t take place until after President-elect Joe Biden‘s first 100 days in office.

As the riot played out on the Capitol Wednesday, Rep. Ilhan Omar said in a tweet that she would be “drawing up Articles of Impeachment,” and that lawmakers “can’t allow him to remain in office,” even for only two more weeks.

Omar tweeted again Sunday morning saying that she will formally introduce two articles of impeachment against Trump on Monday, citing “abuse of power for attempting to overturn the election results in Georgia” and “incitement of violence for orchestrating an attempted coup against our country.”

I will officially introduce two articles of impeachment against Donald J. Trump tomorrow.



1) Abuse of power for attempting to overturn the election results in Georgia.

2) Incitement of violence for orchestrating an attempted coup against our country. January 10, 2021

South Carolina Congressman and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, however, said on CNN Sunday morning that it’s not likely that impeachment articles against Trump will be sent to the Senate until after Biden’s first 100 days in office.

“We’ll take the vote that we should take in the House, and [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] will make the determination as to when is the best time to get that vote and get the managers appointed and move that legislation over to the Senate,” Clyburn said.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

He continued, saying Biden should get his feet wet in the Oval Office before Trump’s impeachment is dealt with, stating “let’s give President-elect Biden the 100 days he needs to get his agenda off and running, and maybe we’ll send the articles sometime after that.”

Pelosi, whose office was raided during the riot, released a joint statement with Sen. Chuck Schumer, who leads Democrats in his chamber, that they requested Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment, allowing him and the Trump cabinet to have the sitting president immediately removed from office.

According to the New York Post, Pence has not ruled that possibility out.

