Rep. Joaquin Castro wants Trump’s name banned from federal buildings

'Donald Trump should never become a future generation’s confederate symbol,' said Castro

Loading the player...

Democratic Congressman Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas, said that President Donald Trump’s name should never grace federal government buildings.

On Thursday, Rep. Castro tweeted his plans to prepare legislation to prohibit Trump the same honor as previous presidents, saying, “Donald Trump should never become a future generation’s confederate symbol.”

“In addition to supporting the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump, I am also preparing legislation that would prohibit any federal building or property from being named after President Donald J. Trump,” Castro tweeted.

President Trump incited an insurrection that damaged some our nation’s most significant and sacred federal property.



Most importantly – let us learn from our past.



Donald Trump should never become a future generation’s confederate symbol. 2/2 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 8, 2021

He followed, “President Trump incited an insurrection that damaged some our nation’s most significant and sacred federal property. Most importantly – let us learn from our past.”

Read More: During the Capitol riots, Trump made calls to halt election proceedings

Two days prior, Castro openly supported plans for both impeachment and the invoking of the 25th Amendment to strip Trump of the power of his office.

“After the carnage in the Capitol incited by Trump and his enablers like Cruz and Hawley, this is the only choice. The President must be immediately removed from office.”

After the carnage in the Capitol incited by Trump and his enablers like Cruz and Hawley, this is the only choice.



The President must be immediately removed from office. https://t.co/iCIlC6VMrP January 7, 2021

Castro’s twin brother, former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, tweeted in support, saying, “I gave him that idea.”

Joaquin and Julian Castro have recently called for Republican Senator Ted Cruz to resign after the violent riot at Capitol Hill on Wednesday, according to The Hill.

Read More: Trump’s digital director has Twitter account suspended

Castro spoke to The Texas Tribune and criticized Cruz for opposing the confirmation of the electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

“He has conducted himself shamelessly, and I think he has done this because he believes it’s the only way, the only chance that he has to win the Republican nomination for president,” said Castro.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

