Keri Hilson comments on Trump social media ban, Twitter reacts

'When love knocked Keri Hilson down, did she hit her head?' tweeted Isha Thorpe

Singer Keri Hilson expressed her thoughts about President Donald Trump’s widespread social media ban following the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

In her Instagram Story, Hilson shared a screen shot of Trump’s suspended Twitter account and called the ban “dangerous.”

“This may be funny but it is a little dangerous too. Take Trump out of it for a moment…a democracy must include freedom of speech. Imagine other leaders or popular figures not being able to voice their opinion if it opposes the majority of world leaders. Our freedom of speech being taken from us,” Hilson said.

She continued, “Slowly but surely (censorship). If the leader of the ‘free world’ can be removed. Imagine that same right of civilians. Imagine believing evert time you read ‘false information detected’ and propaganda, deceptive reports, and flat out lies being the only thing we see.”

People took to Twitter to react to Hilson’s comments. Actress and comedian Jessie Woo shared a video of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris who said, “Free speech does not protect threats to the safety of human beings.”

Somebody send this clip to Keri Hilson, Kirstie Alley and all the other celebs incorrectly using “freedom of speech” to defend Trump’s tweets.



Kamala said this a year ago.#ListenToBlackWomen pic.twitter.com/TTHSBwLYIy — Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) January 10, 2021

“Somebody send this clip to Keri Hilson, Kirstie Alley and all the other celebs incorrectly using ‘freedom of speech’ to defend Trump’s tweets. Kamala said this a year ago. #ListenToBlackWomen,” said Woo.

Keri Hilson has many bops, but trying to link 5G to covid and now criticizing the banning of a sociopath that incited an insurrection last week is exactly why I have long said that you can't trust a Beytheist. pic.twitter.com/46RZa29BSz — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) January 10, 2021

New York Times bestselling author Michael Arceneaux, said, “Keri Hilson has many bops, but trying to link 5G to COVID and now criticizing the banning of a sociopath that incited an insurrection last week is exactly why I have long said you can’t trust a Beythiest.”

When love knocked Keri Hilson down, did she hit her head? 🥲 pic.twitter.com/j80Bg0x2m2 January 10, 2021

Revolt managing editor Isha Thorpe tweeted, “When love knocked Keri Hilson down, did she hit her head?”

Hilson responded to the backlash after TheShadeRoom shared the message on Instagram to clarify her comments.

“For the record, I don’t give a f— about Trump. My post wasn’t as much about him as some are purposely trying to make it. If you can comprehend, I said, ‘Take Trump out of it,” so don’t come at me like I’m capping for Trump. I recognize why he was removed,” Hilson said.

She further explained that the social media ban “brought on a broader fear” because she has influential friends who have been censored or silenced for expressing their thoughts in opposition to the “government, elite agenda, or cooperative platforms, and they’re not inciting violence. That’s where I’m coming from.”

