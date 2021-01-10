Stripe no longer processing Trump campaign payments

Stripe is one of the many platforms that has distanced itself from the outgoing president

Stripe Inc. announced that it will no longer process payments for President Donald Trump’s campaign website in response to the violent riots that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Stripe Inc., a financial-technology that processes card payments for online businesses as well as e-commerce platforms, previously worked with Trump’s website and online fundraising efforts.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the company has ended the account for violating their policies. Stripe’s users are asked to agree to not accept payments on their site for “high risk” activities from any business or organization that promotes or encourages “unlawful violence or physical harm to persons or property,” according to its website.

Stripe is one of the many platforms that has distanced itself from the outgoing president. Twitter also banned Trump’s personal account on Friday to prevent any further risk of inciting violence. On Dec. 19 he tweeted, “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” in an attempt to halt the certification of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

Shopify has also pulled Trump’s store which sells campaign paraphernalia and merchandise associated with his brand, according to Tech Crunch. In a statement to the outlet, Shopify said they’ve removed the store and condemned the violence Trump incited in Washington D.C.

“Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence. Based on recent events, we have determined that the actions by President Donald J. Trump violate our Acceptable Use Policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms, or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause,” the statement said. “As a result, we have terminated stores affiliated with President Trump.”

