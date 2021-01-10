Black Capitol officer stops rioters from entering senate chambers

Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman is being praised on social media

Black Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman is being praised on social media for bravely stopping rioters from entering the Senate chambers during the Capitol riots on Wednesday.

Igor Bobic, Huffington Post politics reporter, tweeted a screenshot of the video of Goodman confronting protestors and leading them to a group of fellow officers.

Looking again at the video I took of the mob storming the Senate, there’s a moment when the lead rioter looks right for a second, before continuing to follow the officer left, away from the immediate entrance to the Senate. This happened at 2:14. pic.twitter.com/8oetsPvhIb January 10, 2021

Doug Jensen, 41, has been booked in the Polk County Jail. Jensen, who was one of several people wanted in the Capitol riots, was seen on video dressed in a QAnon t-shirt and a stocking cap chasing after Goodman up a flight of stairs.

ARRESTED: Douglass Jensen pursued a Black officer up an interior flight of stairs as a mob of people trailed several steps behind. 2/3pic.twitter.com/gRPn7sHiPs — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) January 9, 2021

CNN correspondent Kristin Wilson shared a screenshot from the video where Goodman looked to his left down a hallway as rioters climbed up the stairs. In the shot, between the two chairs, was the entrance to the Senate floor where members of Congress were together.

Goodman shoved Jensen, who looked in the direction of the Senate entrance, and lured the rioters, who continued to follow him until they were confronted by a group of Capitol police officers, away from the entrance.

“His name is USCP Officer Eugene Goodman. Remember his name. He almost certainly saved lives on Wednesday,” Wilson tweeted. “My thanks, Officer Goodman. THANK YOU.”

His name is USCP Officer Eugene Goodman. Remember his name. He almost certainly saved lives on Wednesday.



My thanks, Officer Goodman. THANK YOU. https://t.co/DwvUqCkW8M — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) January 10, 2021

Jensen faces five charges including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted buildings or grounds without lawful authority, disrupting the orderly conduct of government building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, and obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, according to KCCI Des Moines.

Former U.S. Democratic U.S. Congress nominee Christopher J. Hale said that Goodman was “the one person standing between democracy and the rule of tyrants” and tweeted the image of Goodman blocking the rioters.

Officer Eugene Goodman stopped a mob of white rioters from entering the chambers of the United States Senate.



At this perilous moment in our nation’s history, he was the one person standing between democracy and the rule of tyrants.



(Photo Credit: New York Times) pic.twitter.com/vTjvVp9SLe — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) January 10, 2021

Hale continued, “We’ve spent a lot of time the past few days calling out the enemies of democracy, but let’s never forget to honor those who defend it. In an era of antiheroes, it’s important that our posterity know the heroes of our times. Eugene Goodman is a model for them to emulate.”

a Medal of Freedom at 12:01 p.m, 1/20/21 — RealRonSmith (@RealRonSmith1) January 10, 2021

People on Twitter spoke on Goodman’s bravery including user @BurtonSharlene who tweeted, “So, this sole Black officer distracted this white supremacist mob and had them chase him. How do we honor his heroism?” Fellow user @RealRonSmith1 responded, “A Medal of Freedom at 12:01 p.m., 1/20/21.”

