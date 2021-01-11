Forbes editor warns against hiring officials who continuously lied for Trump

Some Trump staffers are worried about their next job due to the Capitol takeover

Forbes editor Randall Lane is calling out Donald Trump’s communications officials and their future employers.

In a Forbes article posted on Thursday, Lane asked that companies think twice before hiring Trump’s former communication officials because they lied for him. Lane believes those lies contributed to Wednesday’s Capitol riots.

“As American democracy rebounds, we need to return to a standard of truth when it comes to how the government communicates with the governed,” writes Lane in the piece titled, A Truth Reckoning: Why We’re Holding Those Who Lied For Trump Accountable.

He continues, “The easiest way to do that, from where I sit, is to create repercussions for those who don’t follow the civic norms. Trump’s lawyers lie gleefully to the press and public, but those lies, magically, almost never made it into briefs and arguments – contempt, perjury, and disbarment keep the professional standards high.”

According to Politico, some Trump staffers are worried about their next job due to the Capitol takeover. A handful of his staff has already resigned, such as the Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, the Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, and others.

Lane goes on to call out key members of Trump’s team by name and says if a company hires them, Forbes will assume its foundation is based on lies.

“So what’s the parallel in the dark arts of communication? Simple: Don’t let the chronic liars cash in on their dishonesty,” he adds. “Press secretaries like Joe Lockhart, Ari Fleischer, and Jay Carney, who left the White House with their reputations in various stages of intact, made millions taking their skills — and credibility — to corporate America. Trump’s liars don’t merit that same golden parachute. Let it be known to the business world: Hire any of Trump’s fellow fabulists above, and Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie.

We’re going to scrutinize, double-check, investigate with the same skepticism we’d approach a Trump tweet. Want to ensure the world’s biggest business media brand approaches you as a potential funnel of disinformation? Then hire away.”

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Some former Trump aides have gone on to find success after leaving his administration. According to The Washington Post, Sean Spicier is the most prominent example of a former Trump White House official whose life after Trump has been heavily scrutinized, yet successful.

Spicier has gone on to land a few television gigs including “Dancing with the Stars” and a conservative Newsmax program. He’s also written two books.

Ex-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus is president of the Michael Best & Friedrich law firm. Everett Eissenstat, Trump’s former economic adviser on international trade, is now leading the global public policy at General Motors.

Others have returned to their former jobs, like former White House counsel Donald McGahn, who is back at Jones Day.

