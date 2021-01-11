Officials eye security for Inauguration Day, scramble to ID Capitol rioters

EXCLUSIVE: A high-ranking law enforcement source tells theGrio there will 'absolutely' be increased security leading into Inauguration Day

The American flag flies at half-staff as inauguration construction continues on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

There is a “greatly increased security posture” in and around Capitol Hill and the White House after last week’s deadly attack.

Former Obama administration Homeland Security Head, Jeh Johnson, on Meet the Press Sunday said the nation should be at “high alert.”

Former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Since the deadly Capitol Hill attack on Jan. 6, security around the Capitol and White House and other federal buildings have been enhanced as the chatter of more threats of armed marches have been reported. The concern is not only in Washington D.C. but also in other state capitols around the country. Law enforcement is tracking fliers that are circulating on social media, particularly on conservative sites.

Officials are looking for the originators of the fliers to possibly derail the threats. It is against the law in Washington D.C. for open gun carry and concealed weapons are by permit in D.C. — a permit that is not easy to secure.

A high-ranking law enforcement official who wishes not to be identified exclusively told theGrio that there will “absolutely” be increased security leading into Inauguration Day, in which President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office.

DC National Guard troops stand watch at the U.S. Capitol on January 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Part of the standard daily security measures around the White House, Capitol Hill and the National Mall are security cameras that are not visible. Those cameras are now integral in the scramble to identify the rioters from last Wednesday’s tragic and historic riot.

Also, the rioters’ confessions on their social media pages are helping law enforcement find the culprits. However, there are more avenues to find those who participated in the deadly attack. There are reports authorities have begun placing some of the domestic terrorists on a no-fly list so they can’t come back to D.C. for the proposed next round of violent marches.

The high-ranking federal law enforcement official acknowledged to theGrio when asked if phone companies can triangulate cell phone usage in that area: ”Yes, you are right.” He acknowledged it would be a “huge data dump” once law enforcement subpoenaed the records.

Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

After the phone records are obtained of those in that area on that date and time, law enforcement will then match names with driver’s license pictures. The pictures will be scanned against videos of rioters to find the culprits of the deadly attack.

Intelligence and law enforcement officials are offering warnings leading up to the inauguration. They are urging people to stay away from state capitols and the U.S. Capitol in the lead up to the Joe Biden inauguration.

