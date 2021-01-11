Biden-Harris team announces ‘America United’ theme for Inauguration Day

The event 'marks a new chapter for the American people — one of healing, of unifying, of coming together.'

The Presidential Inaugural Committee has announced “America United” as the theme of the inauguration of Joe Biden, the ceremonies welcoming the 46th president of the United States.

“This inauguration marks a new chapter for the American people — one of healing, of unifying, of coming together, of an America united,” said PIC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Tony Allen. “It is time to turn the page on this era of division. The inaugural activities will reflect our shared values and serve as a reminder that we are stronger together than we are apart, just as our motto ‘e pluribus unum’ reminds us — out of many, one.”

Michigan Electoral College elector Mark Miller wears a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris button after electors cast their votes for President of the United States at the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan in December. (Photo by Carlos Osorio-Pool/Getty Images)

In addition to a previously announced virtual parade, King Day events and a national day of mourning for victims of COVID-19, the Biden inauguration will feature an extensive public art display on the National Mall that will include approximately 191,500 U.S. flags.

Americans can become a symbolic sponsor of a flag on the National Mall with a donation starting at $25. Sponsors will receive special digital materials, including an exclusive certificate of sponsorship highlighting their support in the National Day of Service and participation in the historic event.

Immediately after the inauguration, our new president, his wife, new First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, new Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, new Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, will visit Arlington National Cemetery. They will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, honoring America’s men and women in uniform who “paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our common values,” according to a press release.

They will be joined by former presidents and first ladies Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, George W. Bush and Laura Bush plus Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The event’s theme, “America United,” officials say, was chosen to reflect “the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together and creates a path to a brighter future.”

The Biden-Harris inauguration committee plans to announce more virtual events in which Americans can participate while maintaining prioritized safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

