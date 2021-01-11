Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey confirm relationship on Instagram

The rising-star actor and model shared tender photos of each other on their social media pages Sunday.

Loading the player...

Rising-star actor Michael B. Jordan and model Lori Harvey have confirmed their relationship on Instagram after months of swirling rumors.

Both Jordan and Harvey shared tender photos of each other on their social media pages Sunday.

It’s official: Rising-star actor Michael B. Jordan and model Lori Harvey are dating, as both made it known on Instagram. (Photos by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET and Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Beautycon)

On Jordan’s page, he shared two photos of himself and Harvey with no caption.

Harvey shared a collage of two similar photos with a brown heart as her caption.

This is the first time the couple has shared photos of each other on social media. The 33-year-old actor is notoriously private about his love life and tagged Harvey in the photos, as well as Leo Volcy, the photographer who shot them.

Rumors that the two were dating started circulating when they were photographed arriving together at the Atlanta airport days before Thanksgiving. They were photographed again in late December touching down together in Salt Lake City.

Once they made their romance official, Jordan and Harvey were congratulated by a number of celebrities, including City Girls rapper JT and actress Gabrielle Union.

Read More: Black woman named acting Capitol police chief

Black Twitter also quickly reacted to the announcement with support and shock. One user wrote, “Can you blame Michael B. Jordan though? Lori Harvey is drop (dead) gorgeous.”

Jordan, who is People magazine’s reigning “Sexiest Man Alive,” has been romantically linked in the past to French model Cindy Bruna and actress Kiki Layne. In November, he told People he was looking for a partner with “a sense of humor, true understanding” and “somebody that’s nurturing.”

He jokingly noted that he has a list of qualities that he is looking for in a relationship.

Read More: Stripe no longer processing Trump campaign payments

Harvey, the daughter of Marjorie Harvey, was adopted by Steve Harvey in 2007, along with her two siblings, Morgan and Jason.

The 24-year-old has been previously romantically linked to Future and was once engaged to Dutch soccer star Memphis Depay.

Harvey is a socialite and model who is signed to LA Models and Select Model Management. She started her modeling career at the age of three.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

