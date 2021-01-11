LeToya Luckett to divorce Tommicus Walker 4 months after birth of son

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram for the announcement

In an official Instagram post, LeToya Luckett announced she will divorce Tommicus Walker, only four months after the birth of their son.

After just a few years of marriage, the Houston-bred singer/songwriter and the Dallas-based entrepreneur are preparing to go their separate ways. Luckett took to Instagram Monday morning to announce the split.

The picture reads, “After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce. It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children. Please understand our need for privacy. Thank you in advance for your prayers, support, and space to heal as we tread through this challenging time.”

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 15: Tommicus Walker (L) and LeToya Luckett attend the 49th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on January 15, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for NAACP )

When Luckett and Walker got married in 2017, Luckett sat down with ESSENCE to talk about her instant connection with her husband. She explained, “Immediately the chemistry was there…we started talking and laughing. He’s from Texas just like me. Talking to him felt like being home again. We talked for a few weeks and he still didn’t know what I looked like or my full name or anything like that.”

Luckett also took her time before even announcing her relationship with Walker to the media. She shared with Essence, “I feel it’s very important to build your foundation first before sharing your relationship with the world.” The couple welcomed their first child together, Gianna Iman Walker, in January 2019.

Now, the divorce news comes months after the birth of their second child, Tysun Wolf Walker. Luckett also took to Instagram to announce the birth of her son in September with a video. She captioned the video, writing, “✨TYSUN WOLF WALKER✨Overjoyed! Thank you Heavenly Father 🙏🏾✨.

Walker also shared the video in September, writing, “God, thank you for blessing our son to arrive healthy, strong, & full of light. Very proud moment for us. Looking forward to the memories we create & the dad/son talks. Love you little King Tysun 💙”

