Melania Trump addresses Capitol attack, slams ‘salacious gossip’

'This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens,' Trump said on WhiteHouse.gov. 'It should not be used for personal gain.'

Loading the player...

Nearly a full week after the deadly insurrection in the U.S. Capitol Building, First Lady Melania Trump has something to say about the event.

In a lengthy statement published on WhiteHouse.gov, Mrs. Trump wrote, “Like all of you, I have reflected on the past year and how the invisible enemy, Covid-19, swept across our beautiful country. All Nations have experienced the loss of loved ones, economic pain, and the negative impacts of isolation.”

First Lady Melania Trump’s statement in response to last week’s storming of the Capitol Building called for people to “stop the violence” and to stop using “differing political ideologies as a basis for aggressions and viciousness.” (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

She acknowledged the lives lost in Wednesday’s storming incidents inspired by the inaccurate rhetoric of her husband, President Donald Trump, saying, “Most recently, my heart goes out to: Air Force Veteran, Ashli Babbitt, Benjamin Philips, Kevin Greeson, Rosanne Boyland, and Capitol Police Officers, Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.”

“I pray for their families’ comfort and strength during this difficult time,” she added.

However, Mrs. Trump then attacked media reports.

Read More: Biden-Harris team announces ‘America United’ theme for Inauguration Day

“I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda,” she contended. “This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain.”

“Our Nation must heal in a civil manner. Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation’s Capitol.” the first lady wrote. “Violence is never acceptable.”

Her statement called for people to “stop the violence” and to stop using “differing political ideologies as a basis for aggressions and viciousness.”

Read More: Harris team says it was blindsided by VP-elect’s Vogue cover

In conclusion, she called for “healing, grace, understanding, and peace for our great Nation.”

In her comments about “salacious gossip,” Mrs. Trump appears to be referencing reports that while the deadly insurrection was occurring at the U.S. Capitol, she was conducting a photoshoot in the White House of rugs and furniture she curated in the historic residence for a future coffee-table book.

After Wednesday’s deadly insurrection, two members of her White House staff, including chief of staff Stephanie Grisham, resigned from their positions.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

