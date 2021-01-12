‘Black Panther’ sequel to explore ‘mythology, inspiration’ of Wakanda, won’t recast Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed the news this week

Loading the player...

In an interview with Deadline, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, confirmed the Black Panther sequel will explore the “mythology and inspiration” of Wakanda.

Read More: Chadwick Boseman’s widow delivers moving acceptance speech: ‘I love you’

Fans are still reeling from the sudden and tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman last summer after his long, private battle with colon cancer. Many Black Panther fans have been left wondering where the franchise will go without King T’Challa, and in an interview, Feige finally sheds some light on where the franchise is headed.

Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on February 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Feige told Deadline, “So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda. Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story.”

Feige also debunks rumors of a CG version of Boseman, explaining, “we’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa. Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda.”

Coogler, of course, wrote and directed the first Black Panther film. The Academy Award-winning movie became a cultural phenomenon breaking multiple box-office records, becoming, at the time, the top-grossing superhero movie ever.

Feige also tells Deadline that they are focused on paying tribute to Boseman in the sequel. He explains, “There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well.”

Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Read More: Disney confirms Chadwick Boseman won’t be replaced as T’Challa in ‘Black Panther’ sequel

According to Disney, Black Panther 2 is set to open in theaters on Jul. 8, 2022. The official tweet posted during Disney Investor Day reads, “Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Share

