Freeform drops new ‘Grown-ish’ trailer for season three

The hit series returns with cameos from celebrities such as Saweetie and Joey Bada$$.

It looks like Zoey Johnson and her friends are headed back to school, just in time for the new year. Freeform dropped a new ‘Grown-ish’ trailer for season 3, returning to TV after almost an entire year.

The Black-ish’ spin-off starring Yara Shahidi has proven to be a hit for Freeform. Following Johnson and her adventures as a college student, the show is now in the second half of its third season.

While the show is just three years into its run, from the looks of the trailer, ‘Grown-ish’ is still just getting started.

GROWN-ISH – “Public Service Announcement” – After dropping out of Cal U and diving into her dream job, Zoey balances the demands of her work life and her personal life while on tour with Joey BADA$$. Jazz and Doug struggle with the rules of their relationship “pause”. This episode of “grown-ish” airs Thursday, January 21 at 8:00p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. (Freeform) YARA SHAHIDI

The trailer highlights new chapters for all of the characters of the show. Zoey is working hard to create a path for herself as a fashion stylist. Aaron, played by actor and singer Trevor Jackson, is fighting against California’s private prison system. The rest of the gang are regular college students dealing with success vs. love, the college blues, and baby daddy drama? (Spoiler alert!)

The trailer also offers plenty of moments with Chloe and Halle Bailey, returning as their supporting roles, “Jazz” and “Sky” Forster.

The trailer also showcases some celebrity cameos from the new season. As previously reported, ‘Back to the Streets’ rapper Saweetie is set to make her acting debut in the new season while rapper Joey Bada$$ will be returning as himself.

Saweetie, playing a protegé of Bada$$ named Indigo, told Entertainment Weekly, “I wanted to make sure I delivered…I feel like with roles, whether if it’s an episode or in a music video, you always have to commit to the emotion of what you’re trying to portray. I thought it was cool, a little cheating but that’s okay: I played an artist and I’m an artist myself.”

Season three of ‘Grown-ish’ airs Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform. Check out the official trailer below:

