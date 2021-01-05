Saweetie makes her acting debut in ‘Grown-ish’ as new character Indigo

The Atlanta-based rapper opened up to 'Entertainment Weekly' about her new role

In a preview for the upcoming new season, Saweetie makes her acting debut in Grown-ish as Indigo, a new character.

Grown-ish, the Freeform show starring Yara Shahidi as Zoey is set to return to screens on Jan. 21, and it looks like some new faces are joining the cast. Set to “guest star in multiple episodes,” Saweetie will star in the new season as Indigo, a protégé of rapper Joey Bada$$. In the first half of season three, Shahidi’s character dropped out of school to style the Harlem-born rapper, who plays himself on the show.

Entertainment Weekly caught up with Saweetie on her new role and what she loves about playing Indigo.

She revealed, “I think Indigo is just a little bit of a bitch. She means well, but just sometimes she says the wrong things.” She continued to tease Indigo’s relationship with Zoey (Shahidi) in the upcoming episodes, explaining, “…you can just see the love and excitement that Indigo has for [Zoey]. I think the dynamic is like a cool, bossy, sometimes mean big sister to Yara. She loves her, but she just has a hard time showing you.”

Saweetie also shed light on how she prepared for her acting debut.

“I wanted to make sure I delivered…I feel like with roles, whether if it’s an episode or in a music video, you always have to commit to the emotion of what you’re trying to portray. I thought it was cool, a little cheating but that’s okay: I played an artist and I’m an artist myself. But the girl’s attitude and personality is completely night and day with mine so I did have to learn about her.”

The rapper-songwriter tweeted out a preview clip from her first episode. In the clip, fans can see Shahidi interacting with Saweetie as their respective characters, with Indigo as one of Zoey’s celebrity clients.

Are y’all ready for Indigo’s mean ass 😩😂🎉 I’ll be on @grownish this Thursday, January 21st at 8/7c on @FreeformTV !!! Tap in ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FV4Sjp7INh — diamonté 🐻‍❄️ (@Saweetie) January 4, 2021

Grown-ish returns to Freeform on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET

