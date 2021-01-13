Cori Bush slams GOP colleagues who refused metal detectors

'How do they get on a plane?' Bush asked on 'All In with Chris Hayes.' 'Do you say this is against your rights?'

Loading the player...

Newly-elected Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush blasted her colleagues who are not welcoming the new security protocols in the U.S. Capitol Building.

Metal detectors were installed early Tuesday, less than a week after the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol following the pro-Donald Trump “Stop the Steal” rally.

In this photo from her Nov. 3 election-night watch party, Missouri Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush expresses thanks to her friends and workers at her campaign headquarters in St. Louis. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

As TheGrio previously reported, at least 10 Republican members of Congress resisted having to walk through metal detectors in order to enter the House chamber.

Bush — the first Black woman elected to Congress from the state of Missouri — was incensed in her interview yesterday on All In with Chris Hayes on MSNBC. She said she didn’t see much pushback where she was standing but heard conversations about the challenges from her colleagues.

To my colleagues who won't go through the metal detectors:



Have you ever had a job before? If you work at McDonald’s and you don’t wear the uniform, you don’t work that day.



If you won’t abide by the rules of this job, go find another one 👋🏾 https://t.co/rPO2xek1iB — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 13, 2021

“There was a line of people that were waiting,” Bush told Hayes, “In the line where I was, there were people who were waiting, and we just waited.”

She then questioned the motivations of her Republican colleagues.

Read More: Outraged Republicans refuse walk through metal detectors at Capitol

“Wherever you’re told, this is what you have to do… this is what you have to do,” Bush contended. “How do they get on a plane? Do you say this is against your rights? Do you rush through the metal detector? That’s a bunch of bullcrap.”

Bush said their opposition is “them trying to push the limits as far as they can.”

Read More: Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller appears to be at Capitol riot in video

“We have Congress members who have said they want to carry their guns to the House floor. We have Congress members who bring guns to the office buildings,” said the freshman legislator. “This is where we should feel safe. I don’t feel safe around that. Many people don’t feel safe around that. And you know what: If they won’t abide by the simple things that this job calls for… then go find another one.”

After her appearance, commenters on Twitter saluted Bush for her remarks.

Read More: NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection

“Agree! Excellent segment with @CoriBush,” one wrote. We need more people like her in Congress.”

Another tweeted: “And this is why we need new voices in Congress. She sounds like me and my friends. I feel represented when she speaks!”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Share

