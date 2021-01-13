Outraged Republicans refuse walk through metal detectors at Capitol

At least 10 GOP members of Congress are resisting new security measures brought on by the deadly Capitol siege.

Loading the player...

New security protocols designed to protect lawmakers after last week’s deadly insurrection are drawing the ire of the very people they were installed to protect.

At least 10 Republican members of Congress are pushing back against having to walk through metal detectors in order to enter the House chamber.

U.S. Capitol Police install a metal detector early Tuesday at the doors of the House of Representatives Chamber. Security has been tightened since last week’s Capitol siege and ahead of next week’s presidential inauguration. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NBC News is reporting that among those resisting or refusing were Reps. Louie Gohmert of Texas, Steve Stivers of Ohio, Van Taylor of Texas, Debbie Lesko of Arizona, Larry Bucshon of Indiana and Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

Boebert was just elected to the House in November. A fierce gun rights advocate, she recently went viral for a video in which she pledged to carry her “glock” in the Capitol.

Read More: Capitol rioter caught hitting officer with fire extinguisher in viral video

She was stopped Tuesday and refused to allow Capitol police to check her handbag.

According to reports, Boebert tweeted, “I am legally permitted to carry my firearm in Washington, D.C. and within the Capitol complex. Metal detectors outside of the House would not have stopped the violence we saw last week — it’s just another political stunt by Speaker Pelosi.” That tweet has been deleted.

Read More: Reps. Gosar, Brooks, Biggs helped plan Capitol march turned riot, organizer reveals

House members have been told that while they can carry personal firearms on the grounds, they “are restricted to a Member’s Office.”

Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise told a CNN reporter “the situation is “untenable” because it “impedes the ability of members to come and vote. This is our job.”

Scalise was shot in 2017 during practice for a Congressional charity baseball game. He was gravely injured and spent months recovering from his injuries.

Read More: McConnell reportedly pleased by Trump impeachment talks

House Republicans’ opposition to the new security measures got the serious side-eye on social media. Many noted that metal detectors are common in a variety of public spaces and institutions, including courthouses and schools.

One of their Democratic colleagues, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, had her say on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

“Just had to go through a metal detector before entering the House floor,” she tweeted. “Some colleagues are frustrated (guess which ones) by this requirement. Now they know how HS students in my district feel. Suck it up buttercups. Y’all brought this on yourselves.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

