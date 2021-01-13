Issa Rae launches Masterclass on screenwriting, ‘finding your voice’

'I’m going to teach you how I DIY’ed myself into Hollywood.'

Issa Rae has teamed with MasterClass for her first online class in which she will teach Hollywood hopefuls how to break into the business.

Rae, the award-winning, Emmy-nominated creator behind HBO’s hit series Insecure, will share her experience navigating the industry and her approach to “creating outside the lines.”

“In this class, we’re going to get to the bottom of a few things. I’m going to teach you how I DIY’ed myself into Hollywood. I’ll teach you about how I build characters who look and feel like the people around me. We’re going to talk about finding your voice and your story; we’re going to talk pilot writing; we’re going to talk about how to build and grow with other creative people,” said Rae in a statement. .

My @MasterClass is here! In it, I talk about building characters, finding your voice, and how to build and grow with other creative people. I hope you’ll join me!https://t.co/PsFqZaUMCw pic.twitter.com/fNRWKNgYRl — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 12, 2021

Her virtual session will be presented through a series of 14 video lessons, through MasterClass’ $180 annual membership. The fee also provides access to more than 100 classes.

“It doesn’t matter if you want to create a web series or a TV show or just a trend-setting dance move. When you create, I want you to create from your soul and never, ever take no for an answer. If you feel like you only have one shot, you’re playing the game wrong,” Rae continued.

“So if you’re ready to get taught by someone who does things a little differently (and I know you are), let’s go! I’m really excited to do this dance with you,” she added.

Rae’s MasterClass announcement coincides with her statement to Deadline that Insecure will be concluding after its fifth season.

Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y'all soon! #InsecureHBO https://t.co/3gsoDwSGDR — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 13, 2021

“Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y’all soon! #InsecureHBO,” Rae tweeted.

“Prentice and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end,” Rae told Deadline of the series she executive produces with Prentice Penny.

theGRIO previously reported, the fourth season concluded last June and production will begin later this month on the Emmy nominated comedy’s final season.

