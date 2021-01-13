‘Insecure’ to end after season 5, Issa Rae announces

Production will soon begin on the final season of 'Insecure' later this month

It’s the end of an era as Issa Rae’s culture-shifting show ‘Insecure‘ will be concluding after its fifth season.

Insecure’s creator and star Rae announced that the HBO staple would end in a statement to Deadline on Wednesday. The fourth season concluded last June and production will begin later this month on the Emmy nominated comedy’s final season.

(Credit: HBO)

“Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y’all soon! #InsecureHBO,” Rae tweeted.

Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y'all soon! #InsecureHBO https://t.co/3gsoDwSGDR — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 13, 2021

She elaborated and expressed her gratitude to the flagship platform for allowing her the opportunity and creative freedom.

“Prentice and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end,” Rae told Deadline of the feel-good series she executive produces with Prentice Penny.

“We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience.”

A photo from Insecure, Season 4, Episode 6. (Credit: HBO)

Insecure became a staple on HBO when it premiered in September 2016. Loosely based on Rae’s Youtube series, Awkward Black Girl, Rae gave life to Issa Dee’s journey as she navigated her Blackness in both her professional and personal lives.

Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, and Amanda Seales helped anchor the talented cast.

Insecure quickly became a fan favorite and was usually found on the trending topics as fans debated whether Molly was a good enough friend, Issa’s up and down relationship with Lawrence, and most recently, Condola’s presence.

HBO’s EVP Amy Gravitt praised Rae for bringing this iconic show to the airwaves.

“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” Gravitt said in a statement Wednesday of the best selling The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl author.

“The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast, and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

