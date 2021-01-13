Princess Love says Ray J pushing her in pool was ‘my karma’

During an episode of 'Love & Hip Hop Unlocked,' the pair reflected on some of their notorious time on the silver screen.

One of the most memorable moments in Love and Hip Hop franchise was when an argument resulted in Ray J pushing his girlfriend Princess Love into a swimming pool.

The couple reflected on the moment during a new series, Love & Hip Hop Unlocked, and Princess shared her take on the defining moment. Now, they reflect on the incident and laugh.

“That was my karma though because I was upset because I feel like he set me up, and I tried to push him in so, that was my karma,” said Princess. She continued to explain how she felt her lover constructed a false reality.

“He was being so nice in the beginning, and then he started saying this long speech, and then I started to see, oh this scene is so you can break up with me,” she said. “The next scene after that, you did a scene with Teairra [Marí].”

Ray J remembered the situation slightly differently.

“We was shooting late. I ran past Mona [Scott-Young] when I was running out the house,” he said of the follow up scene.

The headline-making couple has gone back and forth publicly on the status of their marriage.

Most recently, theGrio reported Ray J filed for divorce from Princess Love, not even two months after she asked a court to dismiss her own filing. The couple has been married since 2016 and has two children together, Melody Love and Epik Ray Norwood.

According to the report, Ray J requested custody of both children.

“It’s a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation,” said a rep theGrio reported.

Love requested a divorce after publicly sharing her husband left her and their daughter alone in Las Vegas after an argument while she was pregnant. Shortly after the incident, she said on social media that she did not “want to be married anymore.”

“I don’t have time for this. This is not love. And I’m done,” Love said.

