Looks like Love & Hip Hop stars Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J. have finally come to an amicable compromise in their nasty child custody battle.

Fans of the volatile reality tv pair know that neither one is adverse to drama and theatrics on camera. And for a while some of that same energy seemed to seep into their real lives while fighting over parental rights for their 2-year-old daughter Bonnie Bella Jordan.

So many were surprised Thursday evening when Hernandez posted a beautiful photo of her backstage with her boyfriend DJ Ballistic, Stevie, his wife, Faith Evans and his daughter Eva.

“Amazing show tonight #FaithEvans #StevieJ#goodvibes #philly,” she posted in her caption.

This happy blended family snapshot is a far cry from just a few weeks when Hernandez had an arrest warrant issued for her arrest, stemming from their custody case.

According to Yahoo, previously, Stevie accused his ex of refusing to let him see their daughter per their visitation schedule. As a result he asked the court to arrest the aspiring rapper for violating their agreement. Unfortunately for Hernandez a judge agreed with the producer and not only issued an arrest warrant but also took custody away from her.

Last month the 32-year-old ultimately fought back and appealed to the court to return her child to her and it appears the former couple has finally come to a peaceful resolution.

