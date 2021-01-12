Reps. Gosar, Brooks, Biggs helped plan Capitol march turned riot, organizer reveals

Ali Alexander claims he joined forces with the Republican legislators for last week's rally that turned violent



Loading the player...

Several Republican legislators in Congress are said to have aided organizers of last week’s march in the U.S. Capitol that turned deadly.

Ali Alexander, a top organizer of the January 6th Stop the Steal rally in Washington, DC, claims he joined forces with Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) in putting on the event that resulted in the death of 5 people — including a Capitol police officer — and several arrests.

Read More: GOP Rep. Cheney says she will vote to impeach Trump

Alexander reportedly made the jaw dropping admission in several Periscope live streams ahead of the march, Mediaite reports.

“We’re the four guys who came up with a January 6 event,” said Alexander, referring to the congressmen who supported the effort to disrupt the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. President Donald Trump had urged his supporters to fight against the event, and they responded to his call to action with violence.

“I was the person who came up with the January 6 idea with Congressman Gosar, Congressman Mo Brooks, and then Congressman Andy Biggs,” Alexander said of the planned march in D.C. in a December 28th video, per The Intercept. “We four schemed up of putting maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting so that who we couldn’t lobby, we could change the hearts and the minds of Republicans who were in that body hearing our loud roar from outside.”

Biggs is reportedly the only lawmaker so far to deny Alexander’s claims.

At the rally on Wednesday, Alexander led a chant of “victory or death!” He reportedly was not one of the individuals who stormed the Capitol, but as the violent mob of right-wing extremists breached the building, he posted a Twitter video of himself saying “I don’t disavow this. I do not denounce this.”

Read More: FBI says ‘range of criminal conduct’ during Capitol riot is ‘unmatched’

Alexander has since been permanently banned from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram Venmo, and PayPal, and now claims to be in need of financial help from his supporters to hire a security detail, theGRIO previously reported.

Far-right activist and "Stop the Steal" leader Ali Alexander in Freedom Plaza leads the crowd in a "Victory or death!" chant. pic.twitter.com/RW27eA8oh5 — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) January 5, 2021

According to The Daily Beast, Alexander claims to be in hiding, alleging that he is being targeted by “witches and Wiccans” who “are putting hexes and curses on us.” Before he went into hiding, he helped organize events supporting President Donald Trump and used social media to amplify right-wing messages.

Since the march, Alexander has denied any affiliation or responsibility for the chaotic event.

“I didn’t incite anything,” he said in a video posted Friday to Twitter. “I didn’t do anything.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

