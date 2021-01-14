Lynn Whitfield, Andra Day, Aloe Blacc among celebs to join ‘United We Serve’ celebration for MLK Day

'United We Serve: A Celebration of the National MLK Day of Service' will be one of the Biden/Harris administration's first events

The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) has announced a celebration in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

‘United We Serve: A Celebration of the National MLK Day of Service’ will focus on and salute Americans from all walks of life. The day will honor King’s commitment to community service and engage with the public in a safe way amid the pandemic on Jan. 18.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (Photo by J. Wilds/Keystone/Getty Images)

The participants will include Aloe Blacc, Rev. Dr. Bernice King, Martin Luther King III, Chesca, Rep. Sharice Davids, Rosario Dawson, Andra Day, Yo-Yo Ma, Rev. Al Sharpton, Sean Patrick Thomas, Diane Warren, Lynn Whitfield, and Bebe Winans. The event will be streamed live on at bideninaugural.org and on PIC social media platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook from 8:00-9:00 PM Eastern on Jan. 18.

“This year’s inauguration will look different amid the pandemic, so we’re committed to providing dynamic programming that will engage more Americans than ever before, all from the safety of their homes,” said PIC CEO Tony Allen in a press release.

“With the help of popular musicians and artists, rising stars, national, state and local leaders, and everyday Americans, we’re going to celebrate our diversity, honor those who are committed to service and reflect on our history. We will come together as one nation, America united.”

The National Day of Service on Jan. 18 will be in honor of America’s civil rights leader-icon Martin Luther King Jr. and encourage Americans to volunteer in service to their communities in activities focused on COVID-19 relief. (Photo by National Archive/Newsmakers)

The third Monday of every January is recognized as a tribute to the slain civil rights leader. President Ronald Reagan made it a federal holiday in 1983 and it has since become the only federal holiday that is a nationally recognized day of service.

The additional programming will supplement plans that the incoming Biden and Harris administration had for MLK Day. As theGrio reported, the inaugural committee pledged to partner with civic leaders and their communities.

“The National Day of Service is an opportunity for all Americans to unite and serve at a time when the global pandemic calls on all of us to work together and support our communities,” the event page statement reads.

“No matter where you are, you have an opportunity to give back and the agency to do so. Most volunteer activities only require an hour or two of your time, and all events will be virtual or socially distanced, in accordance with CDC protocol.”

Two days after this celebration, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris will be inaugurated.

