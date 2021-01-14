Ray Fisher says Warner Bros removed him from ‘The Flash’ after racism allegations

Fisher took to social media to break down his disappointment in the decision

After months of speaking out about his “unacceptable” treatment on set, now Ray Fisher says Warner Bros. removed him from The Flash after racism allegations.

Fisher, 33, played Cyborg in the DCEU’s Justice League and Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice films. At the end of last year, Fisher announced via twitter that he would not “participate in any production associated with Walter Hamada.”

Hamada works for Warner Bros. as the president of DC films. Now, although Fisher was still set to appear in The Flash, he has taken to social media to react after Warner Bros. removed him from the film.

Ray Fisher attends the Season Three premiere of HBO’s “True Detective” at Directors Guild of America in January 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Fisher shared pictures of a lengthy post describing his experience and disappointment in the decision to remove him from the film. Fisher details an exact timeline of events, clearing up any misconceptions, and says, “no one, in any profession, should have to argue with their employer for their claims of abuse, racism, and discrimination to be taken up the proper chain of command. And no one, in any position of leadership, should attempt to dissuade those wishing to report such claims from doing so.”

Fisher concludes his statement speaking on the impact he hopes his stance will have on the industry. He writes, “and if the end of my time as Cyborg is the cost for helping to bring awareness and accountability to Walter Hamada’s actions – I’ll pay it gladly.”

According to PEOPLE, WarnerMedia is defending Hamada this morning despite Fisher’s claims.

“I believe in Walter Hamada and that he did not impede or interfere in the investigation. Furthermore, I have full confidence in the investigation’s process and findings. Walter is a well-respected leader, known by his colleagues, peers, and me as a man of great character and integrity. As I said in Walter’s recent deal extension announcement, I’m excited about where he’s taking DC Films and look forward to working with him and the rest of the team to build out the DC Multiverse,” CEO Ann Sarnoff says in a statement.

