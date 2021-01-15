275 criminal cases opened in Capitol riots investigation: prosecutors

On Thursday two Rocky Mount, Virginia police officers were arrested on federal charges related to the Capitol siege

The U.S. Capitol riots are leading to a high number of criminal cases with investigations expected to grow to over 300.

There are currently 275 criminal cases open after the Jan 6. insurrection. About 98 individuals have already been formally charged with prosecutors looking for the most violent offenders. That includes the police officers who were allegedly involved, per CNN.

“Unfortunately as this case goes on we’re seeing indications that law enforcement officers, both former and current, maybe who have been off duty, participating in this riot activity,” said acting US Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin on Friday.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

“We don’t care what your profession is, who you are, who you are affiliated with, if you are conducting or engaged in criminal activity, we will charge you and you will be arrested.”

On Thursday, two Rocky Mount, Virginia officers were arrested on federal charges related to the Capitol incident. Sherwin also adds rioters will not have their charges reduced, even if they have turned themselves in.

“We’re not cutting deals with anyone. Even if people are self-reporting, they will be held accountable.”

There are even rumors that some GOP lawmakers aided the raid but Steven D’Antuono of the FBI’s Washington, D.C. field office said they are investigating the takedown with a fine-tooth comb and don’t have that information yet.

video of QAnon Shaman being asked how he got out of the Senate chambers after the storming of the Capitol



"the cops walked out with me"

– they just let you go?

"yeah"



originally uploaded to Parler: pic.twitter.com/eKrg1vlWIL January 13, 2021

He says the FBI is “looking at every piece of the puzzle,” and will “leave no stone unturned.”

A court filing says some of the protesters had plans to “capture and assassinate elected officials,” and vice president Mike Pence may have been on that list. Video footage shows rioters saying, “Where’s Mike Pence” and “Hang Mike Pence.”

They were upset that Pence defied Trump, agreeing to certify election results that officially meant President-elect Joe Biden was the victor.

