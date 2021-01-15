New OWN reality series ‘Belle Collective’ stars female entrepreneurs in Mississippi

Catch the premiere January 15 on OWN at 10 pm ET

Five Black Jackson businesswomen will star in OWN’s new reality show, “Belle Collective.”

The new series from the creators of the OWN hit series, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, follows the personal and professional lives of five successful, glamourous boss women who are redefining what it means to be a southern belle in Jackson, Mississippi.

The Belle Collective cast will consist of the five principle belles known as Dr. Antoinette Liles, newly divorced dentist opening her own practice, Lateshia Pearson, CEO of the National Women’s Brunch Organization, Latrice Rogers, owner of Goddess Length‘s hair care boutique, Marie Hamilton-Abston, self-made millionaire, and Tambra Cherie, radio personality for Jackson’s 97.7 FM.

Throughout the season, these innovative women must set aside their differences to redevelop a struggling mid-twentieth century historic district that was once known as the hub for Black-owned businesses.

To kick-off the January 15th premiere, OWN catered a virtual brunch hosted by comedian & Emmy-award winning host Loni Love.

At the virtual brunch, Love and the belles were all smiles as they recalled a contentious moment in the premiere episode, during which they attend a real-life Southern Belle brunch, where business integrity gets challenged, and resulting shade gets thrown.

Image via OWN

Another reason to tune in, according to Cherie, is that “[not] all reality shows are the same. I think this show is very unique. You’re following the lives of successful women in Jackson, Mississippi. You’re getting a close-up of Jackson. And I do believe we’re going to break those stereotypes that you think of.”

The series is executive produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King and Slane Hatch serving as executive producers. Angela Dugan, Mimi Adams, and Cherelle Hinds serve as co-executive producers.

Belle Collective premieres January 15 on OWN, at 10 pm ET but you can watch the premiere episode below.

