OWN’s ‘David Makes Man’ announces new cast and directors for new season

Get ready for some major changes from the Peabody Award-winning series

OWN has announced some major shakeups for season 2 of their Peabody Award-winning series, David Makes Man.

The network announced ten new recurring roles as well as the addition of directors, Kiel Adrian Scott and Erica Watson for season 2 of the drama created by Tarell Alvin McCraney.

McCraney executive produces the series alongside Dee Harris-Lawrence, who serves as showrunner. Mike Kelley and Melissa Loy under their Page Fright production banner, Michael B. Jordan via his production company Outlier Society, and Oprah Winfrey via Harpo Films are also executive producers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 06: (L-R) Michael B. Jordan, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Oprah Winfrey, Akili McDowel and Tina Perry attend the premiere of OWN’s “David Makes Man” at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

The new cast includes Tony Plana, Brittany S. Hall, Erica Luttrell, Zsane’ Jhe’, Bobbi Baker, Patrice Arenas, Trinity Cidel, Brandi Huzzie, Rodney Gardiner and Janmarco Santiago.

Here’s what we can expect:

Season 2 finds David in his 30s (Kwame Patterson), a rising businessman facing an opportunity that will change him and his community forever; the mounting pressure forces David to choose between the instincts that helped him survive or finding a new way to truly live.

It looks like fans will witness a significant time jump and have to get reacquainted with David as a grown man, but that doesn’t mean we won’t get to see more from the stars of season one.

The new recurring cast members will join Patterson as adult David and Arlen Escarpeta as adult JG alongside returning series regulars Akili McDowell (young David), Alana Arenas (Gloria), Travis Coles (Mx. Elijah), and Cayden K. Williams (young JG) for season two.

Here’s a breakdown of the new faces joining the incredible cast:

Tony Plana (Ugly Betty, The Affair) plays ‘Joe Padilla,’ billionaire real estate developer who brings David an ambitious opportunity, under the guise of redevelopment.

Brittany S. Hall (Ballers) plays ‘Nicole,’ a sophisticated and honest architect who has been dating David but loves her freedom as well.

Erica Lutrell (Westworld, Salvation) plays ‘Adult Marissa,’ a Miami-based marine biologist, activist, and protector of the land and sea. When her former middle school friend-turned-nemesis further threatens the ecological balance of South Florida, Marissa sets out to prove that corporate greed is toxic for everyone.

Zsane’ Jhe’ (Good Trouble, Black Lightning) plays ‘Adult Shella,’ an entrepreneur extraordinaire. She leads the charge for the residents of The Ville in the fight against the real estate redevelopment company trying to gentrify their homes.

Bobbi Baker (House of Payne) plays ‘Robin,’ Gloria’s loyal and level partner. Together they run Robin’s Nest in Little Havana, a foster home for LGBTQ+ youth.

Patrice Arenas (Celestial) plays ‘Denise,’ an office assistant at the Edwards Firm (where David works). She keeps things moving at the office while also learning the moods and tempo of her boss.

Trinity Cidel plays ‘Trenise,’ the gifted daughter of David’s brother, JG. She is calm, introspective, and more like her uncle David than her own father.

Brandi Huzzie (The Demon in the Dark) is cast as ‘Trisha,’ the long-time girlfriend of JG and mother of his child. Together they raise their daughter, Trenise.

Rodney Gardiner (The Warriors) plays ‘Corey Roberts,’ a Miami district commissioner and politician. Corey offers to work with David and Joe to help push their Ville redevelopment project, but they will have to do it his way.

Janmarco Santiago (The Fate of the Furious) plays ‘Elan,’ Joe Padilla’s entitled nephew and David’s unrequested assistant.

Season 2 of David Makes Man will premiere early next summer.

