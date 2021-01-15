Vanessa Bryant speaks on grief as 1st anniversary of Kobe’s death approaches

'One day you're in the moment laughing and the next day you don't feel like being alive.'

Vanessa Bryant took to social media on Friday to open up about how she’s managing grief following the death of her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Bryant’s widow shared a message on Instagram Story in which she encouraged people who have also suffered loss to “find a reason to live.”

“Let me be real – Grief is a messed up cluster of emotions. One day you’re in the moment laughing and the next day you don’t feel like being alive,” Vanessa began. “I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it’s hard.”

“I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them,” she continued. “Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn’t. Find your reason.”

Kobe, Gianna and seven other passengers were killed in the Los Angeles area in January 2020 after their helicopter crashed.

Vanessa and the NBA legend also shared 17-year-old daughter Natalia, 4-year-old Bianka and 1-year-old Capri.

As previously reported by theGrio, officials in Orange County declared August 24, the day after Kobe Bryant’s birthday, “Kobe Bryant Day.” Bryant wore the numbers 8 and 24 during his basketball career, which was why the board selected the date 8/24 to commemorate him, according to Orange County Board Chairwoman Michelle Steele.

At the time, Vanessa shared an emotional post on IG to celebrate what would have been Kobe‘s 42nd birthday.

“To my baby – Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU. I wish i could make your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way,” said Vanessa in a post.

She went on to say that losing Kobe and Gigi felt like a horrible nightmare and that she wished she could bring him and their daughter back home. She ended the birthday message with: “I love you now, forever, and always.”

