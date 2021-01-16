Loews Hotels cancels fundraiser for Josh Hawley

'We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions,' tweeted Loews Hotels

On Saturday, Loews Hotels issued a statement that it will no longer be hosting a February fundraiser for Sen. Josh Hawley at one of its Florida properties.

“We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions.” the company tweeted. “In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels.”

Although the statement does not mention Hawley by name, Fighting for Missouri PAC, a political action committee affiliated with the Missouri senator, was scheduled to hold a Valentine’s Day weekend fundraiser for the senator on Feb. 12-15 at the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel in Orlando, Fla.

“Please join Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) for a Fun-Filled-Family-Friendly Orlando Weekend Event,” a flier for the event read.

Hey @Loews_Hotels. Why are you hosting weekend event for traitor @HawleyMO next month in Orlando, Florida pic.twitter.com/rt5un3vaQc — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 15, 2021

The cancellation of the Feb. fundraiser is the latest blow for Hawley. Longtime backers and donors have withdrawn financial support from him after a photo emerged of Hawley greeting protesters outside the Capitol with a raised fist. Additionally, Simon and Schuster announced last week that it would cancel the publication of a forthcoming book by Hawley over his role in last week’s riot.

Hawley has called Simon and Schuster’s decision a “direct assault on the First Amendment,” and has threatened to take legal action against the publisher.

According to US News, Hawley defended himself in a newspaper column earlier this week, accusing the media and the “Washington establishment” of deceiving Americans into calling him an “insurrectionist.”

